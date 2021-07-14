SG Americas Securities LLC Has $406,000 Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,446,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

ABCB opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

