SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 701.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

