SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

JBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.