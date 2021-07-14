SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 14,192 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 219.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 146,229 shares of company stock worth $3,331,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.