Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Plexus by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

