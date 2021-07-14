SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,133 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.60. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

