Critical Comparison: iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) & Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iSun and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00

Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 54.53%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than iSun.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iSun and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 4.22 -$980,000.00 ($0.20) -48.90 Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.90 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -5.15

iSun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.76% -16.01% -8.39% Applied Optoelectronics -23.49% -10.53% -5.88%

Volatility & Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Optoelectronics beats iSun on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

