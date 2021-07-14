Barclays PLC Purchases 47,290 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

