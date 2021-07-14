Barclays PLC Purchases 37,344 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 326.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after acquiring an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 194,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 80,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,710,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.