Citigroup Inc. Has $651,000 Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 213.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Central Pacific Financial worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $699.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

