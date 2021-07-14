Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 466,600 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,600 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $784.19 million, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

