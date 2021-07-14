AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 281,880 shares.The stock last traded at $8.84 and had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

AcuityAds Company Profile (NYSE:ATY)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.