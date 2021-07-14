Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 275,532 shares.The stock last traded at $3.83 and had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.72 million and a P/E ratio of -37.75.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 369.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,111,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

