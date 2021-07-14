Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 11,175 shares.The stock last traded at $31.10 and had previously closed at $30.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 8.04.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.