Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 11,175 shares.The stock last traded at $31.10 and had previously closed at $30.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 8.04.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.