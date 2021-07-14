Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $15.22

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $14.89. Antero Resources shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 18,914 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

