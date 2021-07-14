IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Gap Down to $667.03

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $667.03, but opened at $650.01. IDEXX Laboratories shares last traded at $658.74, with a volume of 625 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $582.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total value of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

