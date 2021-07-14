Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

