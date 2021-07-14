Barclays PLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $16,922,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,245,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,192,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,731. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

