365,500 Shares in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,471,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,279,000.

NYSE ASAI opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

