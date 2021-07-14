New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.10

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 59736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $760.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,013 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,619,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 950,583 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 729,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,226,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.