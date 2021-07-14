Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $4.93 Million in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,776,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.