CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CBIZ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CBIZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. Equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $172,584.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,795,054.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $204,569.84. Insiders sold 29,042 shares of company stock valued at $975,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

