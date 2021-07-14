Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.41.

AUTL opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. Analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 285,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,040 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $12,107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

