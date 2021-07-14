Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith Sells 25,000 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $826,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

