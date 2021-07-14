EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NYSE:EVOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,467 shares of company stock worth $2,370,477.

Shares of NYSE:EVOP opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

