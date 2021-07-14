Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,313 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Inogen worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Inogen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

INGN stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,862.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,928 shares of company stock worth $39,615,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

