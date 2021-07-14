Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,799 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 261,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,514.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chewy by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152,179 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 40.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 431,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 125,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHWY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,211.00, a PEG ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

