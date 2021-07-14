Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AROC. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $271,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,532. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.78 and a beta of 2.18.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

