First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 303,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.88. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $85.14.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

