Citigroup Inc. Purchases 12,241 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 268.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Materialise were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

MTLS stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

