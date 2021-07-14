Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139,505 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of PDP opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

