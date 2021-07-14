BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the first quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

