Bank of Montreal Can Sells 464 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

UHT opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.84. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $851.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

