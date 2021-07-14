Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

