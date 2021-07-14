Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTEC) CEO Sells 7,314 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTEC) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 7,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $743,687.52.

Shares of TTEC opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

