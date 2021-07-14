Stifel Financial Corp Buys 25,690 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 36.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,257 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

AAL opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.52.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.