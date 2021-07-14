Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Envestnet worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 219.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.70. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENV. Truist Securities cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

