Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,205 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 35.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

JACK opened at $107.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.69 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

