Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,903 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of FB Financial worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.