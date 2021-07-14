Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.56.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

