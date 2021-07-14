Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Shares of ARGO opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Argo Group International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

