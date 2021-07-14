Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

CHCT opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

