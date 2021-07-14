Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 495.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 153,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

