CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “
CPLG stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.97.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.