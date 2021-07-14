CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

CPLG stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.97.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

