Apple Inc (NYSE:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein Sells 2,522 Shares

Apple Inc (NYSE:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30.
NYSE ABNB opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. Apple Inc has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.
About Apple
Read More: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.