Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,117 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of GVA stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.55. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.00.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $669.91 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GVA. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.