Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,039 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TKC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.56. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

