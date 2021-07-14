Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $192,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

