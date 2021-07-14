Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 48.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in StoneX Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in StoneX Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551 in the last ninety days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.