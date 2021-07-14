Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $1,880,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $1,390,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CROX. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $117.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $118.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

